The Weeknd Drops ‘Is There Someone Else?’ Music Video on ‘Dawn FM’ Anniversary

The Weeknd‘s “Is There Someone Else?” video has arrived, on the one-year anniversary of his Dawn FM album.

The Cliqua-directed music video for “Is There Someone Else?” — the 10th track on Dawn FM — was released on Saturday (Jan. 7). The Weeknd had previously teased the visual, sharing a snippet on his social media accounts earlier in the week.

The singer’s latest video features him watching a woman’s seductive dance through a city apartment window — and with a somewhat creepy mask — as he wonders in the night, “Is there someone else or not?”

Dawn FM made its debut on Jan. 7, 2022 and launched at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Watch “Is There Someone Else?” below.