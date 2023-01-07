×
The Weeknd Drops ‘Is There Someone Else?’ Music Video on ‘Dawn FM’ Anniversary

The Cliqua-directed music video for "Is There Someone Else?" was released on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Weeknd Is There Someone Else video
The Weeknd, "Is There Someone Else?" Courtesy Photo

The Weeknd‘s “Is There Someone Else?” video has arrived, on the one-year anniversary of his Dawn FM album.

The Cliqua-directed music video for “Is There Someone Else?” — the 10th track on Dawn FM — was released on Saturday (Jan. 7). The Weeknd had previously teased the visual, sharing a snippet on his social media accounts earlier in the week.

The singer’s latest video features him watching a woman’s seductive dance through a city apartment window — and with a somewhat creepy mask — as he wonders in the night, “Is there someone else or not?”

Dawn FM made its debut on Jan. 7, 2022 and launched at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Watch “Is There Someone Else?” below.

