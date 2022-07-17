×
The Weeknd Shares Wild Trailer for HBO Series ‘The Idol’: Watch

The Canadian superstar first previewed the teaser for fans at his New Jersey concert.

The Weeknd has shared a wild teaser for his new HBO series The Idol.

On Saturday night (July 16), the Canadian superstar previewed the brief trailer for the upcoming music-industry drama during his concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., before unveiling it on social media the following morning.

“From the sick & twisted minds of the creator of Euphoria Sam Levinson and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye,” reads the opening lines of the drugs-and-sex-filled clip.

Set to the music of Justice‘s pulsating 2011 track “Planisphere,” the minute-and-half teaser takes viewers through “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.” The surreal imagery features everything you might expect from a TV series created by The Weeknd and Levinson: uninhibited parties, beautiful half-naked bodies, lustful romance, and heavy drug use.

The Idol, which does not yet have an official release date, follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer. The series stars The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan and Steve Zissis.

HBO said earlier this year that The Idol would “adjust” its cast and crew to fit a new creative direction for the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” the premium cable outlet said in a statement. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

The Weeknd, his producing partner Reza Fahim and Levinson are credited as creators and writers of The Idol. Joe Epstein came aboard as showrunner, and Amy Seimetz was set to direct all six episodes.

Watch the teaser for HBO’s The Idol below.

 

