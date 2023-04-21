The Weeknd & Future, Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

As summer continues to draw closer and closer, the sizzling collaborations arrive week after week, and this new music Friday is no exception, with The Weeknd and Future, Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny, and Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj all teaming up for new tracks.

The Weeknd and Future pull double duty, releasing yet another collaborative track (“All I Know,” “Low Life” and “Comin Out Strong” mark their past efforts) and providing a look at HBO’s The Idol soundtrack. New song “Double Fantasy” sees the pop hitmaker dabbling in similar synth instrumentals behind the biggest hits of his career, and making a compelling case for the rest of the series’ soundtrack. When Future comes in, it cements what has always been true of the pair’s collaborations: Not only do they create magic, but they also make hits prime for radio.

Bad Bunny has teamed up with another force within the Spanish-language sector: Grupo Frontera, who recruited the global pop star for collaborative track “un x100to.” While dabbling in the regional Mexican genre feels slightly different for El Conejo Malo, he croons effortlessly alongside the group, both parties sharing the depths of their love by using the final one percent of a phone battery to lay their feelings on the line.

“It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras!” Nicki Minaj declares on her and Petras’ new track “Alone.” Alice Deejay’s dance hit “Better Off Alone” is reimagined for the 2020s and maintains the same spirit of the original, with Petras lusting after the object of her affections with little entendre. Minaj keeps the energy of the track up in its second half, coming in with classic rap braggadocio about her trend-setting status and global influence.

Suga as Agust D, Foo Fighters and YoungBoy Never Broke Again also offer up new music this week.