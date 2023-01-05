×
The Weeknd Drops a New Teaser for ‘Is There Someone Else?’ Music Video: Watch

"Back at it," the star tweeted about the soon-to-arrive project.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd Brian Ziff*

The Weeknd has big weekend plans. In celebration of his fifth studio album Dawn FM‘s one-year anniversary, the 32-year-old pop star plans to release a music video for “Is There Someone Else?” on Saturday (Jan. 7). And in the meantime, he’s giving fans a teaser for the project.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd Teases New Music Video for ‘Dawn FM’ One-Year Anniversary

On Wednesday (Jan. 4), The Weekend — born Abel Tesfaye — shared a snippet promoting the visual for “Is There Someone Else?” on his social media accounts, writing, “Is There Someone Else? Video drops on the 1 year anniversary of Dawn Fm … back at it.”

In the clip, he and a woman hold hands as they enter a cityscape apartment, memories of a steamy underwear photo shoot flashing in and out. At the end, the four-time Grammy winner grabs a creepily realistic mask of a human face.

The new teaser comes two days after Tesfaye shared a snippet from what looks like the same music video. This time, he donned the creepy mask while going through footage of the same woman in lingerie.

“DAWN FM turns 1 this week,” he captioned the Monday (Jan. 2) video.

Dawn FM arrived one week into 2022, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featuring an eclectic group of collaborators including Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Josh Safdie. Tesfaye has become known for his psychedelic, experimental videos, especially when it comes to the ones made for songs nearly 1-year-old album.

The video for “Out of Time,” for example, shows Tesfaye on a romantic date with Squid Game star HoYeon Jung that deteriorates into a horrific nightmare sequence, in which Carrey makes a cameo playing a face-transplant surgeon. And in “Sacrifice,” the singer is forcefully strapped to a spinning, occultish platform by a group of nightmarish people wearing all black.

Watch The Weeknd’s teasers for the “Is There Someone Else?” below:

