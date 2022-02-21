The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM Experience’ Music Special Is Heading to Amazon: Watch the Teaser

A music special expanding on The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM album is heading to Amazon.

The digital giant announced on Monday (Feb. 21) that the R&B superstar’s upcoming television special, titled The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, will premiere exclusively through Prime Video on Saturday (Feb. 26).

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said in a statement. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

A teaser video for the Micah Bickham-directed Dawn FM Experience shows a much older-looking Weeknd roaming through dark, empty streets as sirens are heard wailing in the background. The singer then heads into an abandoned building and becomes wide-eyed as a bright light shines on his elderly face.

Dawn FM, The Weeknd’s fifth full-length album, made a big splash during its debut week in January, topping charts in 10 countries around the globe. The 16-track set features collaborations with Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never and unexpected appearances from actor and comedian Jim Carrey, who acts as a radio host in between the tracks.

Music from The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience will be available for streaming as an eight-track live EP exclusively through Amazon Music. A limited-edition merch capsule commemorating the TV special will also be available to U.S. customers at amazon.com/theweeknd, beginning Friday (Feb. 25) at 3 p.m. ET.

Dawn FM follows The Weeknd’s critically acclaimed After Hours, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 in March 2020.

Watch The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience teaser clip below.