The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s ‘I Feel It Coming’ Video Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

“I feel it coming, I feel it coming,” The Weeknd repeats in his and Daft Punk‘s 2016 hit, “I Feel It Coming.” Six years later, it turns out the 32-year-old pop star was absolutely right — assuming that by “it,” he meant “one billion views on YouTube.”

The billion-views milestone has officially arrived for the “I Feel It Coming” music video, uploaded just a few months after the song was released in 2016 as the second single off The Weeknd’s third studio album, Starboy. It features the “Blinding Lights” singer dancing in the rocky canyons of an alien planet, captured by footage edited to look like it was filmed by a retro camcorder.

He has a rendezvous with a glowing extraterrestrial woman before they are both turned to stone by the planet’s harsh climate, which over time fossilizes the pair within an ominous orb of neon purple light. The two Daft Punk guys discover the pair years later during their visit to the planet at the end of the video.

“I Feel It Coming” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 several weeks after its debut, ultimately spending 26 weeks on the chart. The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s other collaboration on Starboy — the album’s lead single and title track — peaked at No. 1 and remained on the list for 30 weeks. That music video currently has more than two billion views on YouTube.

