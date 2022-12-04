×
The Weeknd Teases ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Project

"12.16.22," The Weeknd wrote on Twitter, along with a 12-second clip featuring the blue Avatar logo.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd performs onstage during his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/GI

The Weeknd has something in the works with Avatar: The Way of Water, the upcoming long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar.

“12.16.22,” The Weeknd wrote on Sunday (Dec. 4) on Twitter, along with a 12-second music clip featuring the blue Avatar logo. Dec. 16 is the day the James Cameron-directed film is set to be released by Disney.

“#AvatarTheWayOfWater x @theweeknd,” the official Avatar account tweeted soon after.

Film producer Jon Landau also shared a snapshot with The Weeknd and wrote, “As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.”

The original Avatar became the highest-grossing movie of all time ($2.92 billion worldwide) and received nine Oscar nominations, winning three of those awards: best art direction, best cinematography, and best visual effects.

The Weeknd last released new music with Dawn FM, his fifth studio album, which peaked at No. 2 on the Bllboard 200 albums chart in January 2022.

See the teaser tweets about The Weeknd’s involvement in the new Avatar film below.

