×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

From The Weeknd x Ariana Grande to Karol G, What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

Plus, new music from Halsey, Gorillaz & more.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande Courtesy of Republic Records

The last Friday of February brings a slew of new releases, including an all-star team-up between The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Karol G‘s new album and more.

The Weeknd and Grande have returned to make magic again, this time with a 2023 remix of the crooner’s 2016 track “Die for You.” In light of the Starboy slow burner seeing a resurgence on the Billboard charts, thanks in part to TikTok, Grande hopped on the track to provide a swooping verse of her own, silky vocal runs and larger-than-life high notes. The track has so far peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the remix could potentially allow it to soar to new heights.

Related

Monsta X

Monsta X Announced as Second Headliner for We Bridge Music Festival & Expo in Las Vegas

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Ariana Grande

Halsey

The Weeknd

See latest videos, charts and news

Related

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

First Stream: New Music From The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Karol G, Jonas Brothers and More

Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito is begging for virality, largely in part due to its sizzling Shakira collab “TQG,” which serves as a major kiss-off to both of their exes. But the album’s equally strong cuts — “Provenza,” “Cairo” with Ovy on the Drums and the Romeo Santos duet “X Is Solvemos” — further proves Karol is more than here to stay. (See Billboard‘s ranking of Mañana Será Bonito‘s collabs here.)

Jonas Brothers, Don Toliver, Gorillaz and Halsey — with “Die 4 Me,” not to be confused with the “Die for You” remix — all return with new releases, but which song or album is your favorite? Vote in the poll below, or enter your own pick for the best new music.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad