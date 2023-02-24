From The Weeknd x Ariana Grande to Karol G, What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

The last Friday of February brings a slew of new releases, including an all-star team-up between The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Karol G‘s new album and more.

The Weeknd and Grande have returned to make magic again, this time with a 2023 remix of the crooner’s 2016 track “Die for You.” In light of the Starboy slow burner seeing a resurgence on the Billboard charts, thanks in part to TikTok, Grande hopped on the track to provide a swooping verse of her own, silky vocal runs and larger-than-life high notes. The track has so far peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the remix could potentially allow it to soar to new heights.

Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito is begging for virality, largely in part due to its sizzling Shakira collab “TQG,” which serves as a major kiss-off to both of their exes. But the album’s equally strong cuts — “Provenza,” “Cairo” with Ovy on the Drums and the Romeo Santos duet “X Is Solvemos” — further proves Karol is more than here to stay. (See Billboard‘s ranking of Mañana Será Bonito‘s collabs here.)

Jonas Brothers, Don Toliver, Gorillaz and Halsey — with “Die 4 Me,” not to be confused with the “Die for You” remix — all return with new releases, but which song or album is your favorite? Vote in the poll below, or enter your own pick for the best new music.