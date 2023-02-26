×

Fans Choose The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s ‘Die for You’ Remix as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The duo's remix of "Die for You" brought in more than 71% of the vote.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande Courtesy of Republic Records

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande‘s remix of “Die for You” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Feb. 24) on Billboard, choosing the collaboration as their favorite new music release of the past week.

The remix of “Die for You” brought in more than 71% of the vote, beating out new music from Karol G, the Jonas Brothers and more.

The Weeknd and Grande’s remix of the 2016 Starboy track “Die for You” features a swooping verse from Grande. She posted a TikTok video earlier this week teasing her new part on the song, which dropped on Friday: “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made….” she captioned the clip.

Trailing behind the “Die for You” remix on the fan-voted poll is Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito, with 13% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

