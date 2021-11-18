The War On Drugs Warm Up For U.S. Tour With ‘Kimmel’ Performance: Watch

At some point in the last five years, The War On Drugs cast off the tag as that secret little indie band from Philadelphia. The secret is well and truly out.

A Deeper Understanding from 2017, the band’s fourth studio album, was their first through a major label, Atlantic Records, and it nabbed the Grammy Award for best rock album, their one and only nomination.

The War On Drugs were elevated to an arena act, a mainstage festival draw card, a Grammy-winner.

The pandemic interrupted their plans, as it did everyone else’s. But as October drew to a close, the alternative rocker outfit shared I Don’t Live Here Anymore, an album which dropped in at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 chart, and gave that growing fanbase a piece of the action they’ve been missing the last four years.

On Wednesday night (Nov. 17), Adam Granduciel and Co. stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live for a performance of the title track, a warmup for much more to come.

On Dec. 9, they’ll plug in for the “Living Proof” livestream, and on Jan. 19, 2022, the War On Drugs show hits the road with the first of two nights at ACL Live in Austin, TX. North America tour dates run through late February, and are followed by a pan-European jaunt.

Watch the late-night performance below.