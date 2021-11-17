More Contestants Eliminated on ‘The Voice’ as Top 11 Revealed

There were some nervous moments during NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday (Nov. 16), as three contestants fought for their lives with Instant Save performances.

Following the Live Top 13 performances on Monday (Nov. 15), the ten performers with the most votes progressed. That left a single vacancy, from three spots.

Enter Team Kelly’s Gymani, Team Ariana’s Ryleigh Plank, and Team Legend’s Shadale.

Going first, Shadale’s performed Faith Hill’s “Breathe”.

Next up was Ryleigh Plank, who hit her boss’s number, Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.”

Gymani then hit a sweet rendition of Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love”.

American voted, the three hopefully waited to hear their name, and just one emerged. That was Gymani.

Before the credits rolled, a thrilled Kelly Clarkson rushed the stage to hug her protege.

The 23-year-old Georgia native joins the Top 11 on The Voice Season 21? They are A Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Holly Forbes, Lana Scott, Jeremy Rosado, Joshua Vacanti, Jershika Maple, Jim and Sasha Allen, Paris Winningham, and Wendy Moten.