Skip to main content
Account

More Contestants Eliminated on ‘The Voice’ as Top 11 Revealed

Three contestants fought for their lives with Instant Save performances on NBC's "The Voice."

Kelly Clarkson, The Voice
Kelly Clarkson on The Voice on March 30, 2020. Trae Patton/NBC

There were some nervous moments during NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday (Nov. 16), as three contestants fought for their lives with Instant Save performances.

Following the Live Top 13 performances on Monday (Nov. 15), the ten performers with the most votes progressed. That left a single vacancy, from three spots.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Ariana Grande

Kelly Clarkson

See latest videos, charts and news

Enter Team Kelly’s Gymani, Team Ariana’s Ryleigh Plank, and Team Legend’s Shadale.

Going first, Shadale’s performed Faith Hill’s “Breathe”.

Related

Ariana Grande

Team Ariana Singers Reinvent Two Classics for 'The Voice' Knockouts: Watch

Next up was Ryleigh Plank, who hit her boss’s number, Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.”

Gymani then hit a sweet rendition of Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love”.

American voted, the three hopefully waited to hear their name, and just one emerged. That was Gymani.

Trending on Billboard

Before the credits rolled, a thrilled Kelly Clarkson rushed the stage to hug her protege.

Watch below.

The 23-year-old Georgia native joins the Top 11 on The Voice Season 21? They are A Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Holly Forbes, Lana Scott, Jeremy Rosado, Joshua Vacanti, Jershika Maple, Jim and Sasha Allen, Paris Winningham, and Wendy Moten.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Copyright © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad