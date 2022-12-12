Who Do You Want to Win Season 22 of ‘The Voice’? Vote!

It all comes down to five. The season 22 finale of The Voice kicks off Monday night (Dec. 12), and Billboard wants to know which hopeful you’re rooting for going into the big night.

The five singers performing for the crown only represent three of this season’s four coaches, with Gwen Stefani‘s final contestant being knocked out in the semifinals.

That leaves John Legend with Omar Jose Cardona, freshman coach Camila Cabello with Morgan Myles and OG coach Blake Shelton with a whopping three finalists — bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood — for his chance to win a ninth and final trophy before he leaves the show.

Bodie impressed early in the competition, earning a four-chair turn with his cover of The Fray’s “You Found Me.” Cardona’s mile-high voice, meanwhile, has soared on everything from Journey’s “Separate Ways” (another four-chair audition) to Foreigner’s classic “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

Floppy-haired heartthrob Lape has proven his country prowess all season long on tracks like Niall Horan’s “This Town,” Kenny Chesney’s “Come Over” and Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt,” and Leatherwood has donned his trusty black nine-gallon hat for every round of country crooning on covers of Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time,” Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather” and more.

As the lone female artist in the finals, the Nashville-based Myles has a one-in-five chance to become the first solo female to win the crown since season 16’s Maelyn Jarmon and also to bring Cabello a win on her rookie season in the show’s famous red chairs.

Part 1 of The Voice season 22 finale will air Monday night on NBC. Vote for the singer you want to win below.