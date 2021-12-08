×
‘The Voice’ Reveal Its Five Finalists

Ariana Grande, The Voice
Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice.' Trae Patton/NBC

After months of chair turns, battles, cheers and some tears, NBC’s The Voice has found its five finalists for 2021.

After singing for their competitive lives, the fabulous four of Wendy Moten, Girl Named Tom, Paris Winningham and Hailey Mia were this week catapulted into the final.

That left just one slot open. And four contestants.

Jershika Maple

With everything on the line, Team Blake’s Lana Scott; Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti, Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen; and Team Legend’s Jershika Maple showed their best for the Instant Save, performing live on the biggest of stages.

Scott performed “Things a Man Oughta Know” by Lainey Wilson, Vacanti hit Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” the Allens performed Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl,” and Maple went with “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs.

America voted, and only one would progress to the finale.

After a sweaty-palms moment, Maple’s name was called. The 24-year-old who learned her craft in the churches of Louisiana is part of the fabulous five who advance to the title round next week. Who will be season 21 champion?

Watch the Instant Save announcement below.

