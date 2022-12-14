The Voice Crowns Season 22 Champion

After months of thrills, and near spills (certainly for Morgan Myles), America has chosen Bryce Leatherwood as the winner of The Voice 2022.

The country singer was guided throughout by Blake Shelton, and hadn’t hit a bum note during his ride.

Based in Statesboro, Georgia, the 22-year-old singer gives Shelton a record ninth victory. Shelton will get a chance to reach double figures in the win column before he steps away from the show at the end of the 23rd season.

Leatherwood placed himself near the head of the class from the outset, performing Blake’s adaptation of Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time” for his Blind Audition.

His story grew as he progress through the rounds. During the first part of NBC’s two-day finale, Leatherwood impressed with covers of Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes”.

He wasn’t done there. During the finale, Shelton joined forces with his protégé for a performance of his 2011 hit “Hillbilly Bone”.

In the closing moments, Leatherwood out-pointed fellow Team Blake singer Bodie, Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles (Team Blake’s Brayden Lape and Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona were eliminated in the closing stages).

For Leatherwood, who is blessed with a name that resonates with country music, Christmas arrives early. His victory spoils include a recording contract with Universal Music Group and $100,000 in cash.

Prior to the nail-biting conclusion, The Voice finale also featured performances by Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma OneRepublic, BRELAND and Adam Lambert, who debuted his cover of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World.”

Watch the closing moments below.