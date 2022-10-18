×
‘The Voice’ Contestants Stun With Performance of Lady Gaga’s ‘Paparazzi’

Their renditions thoroughly impressed judge Camila Cabello.

Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice.'
Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice.' Tyler Golden/NBC

The Voice continued its Battle rounds on Tuesday night (Oct. 18), this time pitting contestants Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller against each other for a performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” that viewers won’t forget. In a promo released on YouTube before the episode, the two singers harmonized perfectly as they competed for judge Camila Cabello’s team. 

It seems like the “Havana” singer adored the performance and and was thoroughly impressed by each contestant’s very different, but equally stunning renditions of the Gaga classic. “Sydney, I have never heard a voice like yours before,” Cabello told Kronmiller. “Your note choices were so different and weird, and the way you slide in and out of falsetto.” 

She also seemed to enjoy Eric’s boisterous presence adding, “Eric, I saw you really grow as an artist and step into somebody I’m really excited to hear on the radio, see perform in shows.”

Kronmiller’s low vocal range is what really caught the judges’ attention. “The fact that you can do that and still have the higher notes in your register too–you really gave a great performance,” said John Legend of her performance.

And once again, it’s Eric’s stage presence and energy that wowed judges. While Blake Shelton shared he was shocked by Kronmiller’s register, he described Eric as the “happiest person,” telling Cabello he wouldn’t be able to deny the theatrical contestant a spot.

While the judges had a warm reaction to the two, only one can go on to compete on Cabello’s team. Viewers will have to tune into the episode, airing tonight on NBC. Watch the teaser video below.

