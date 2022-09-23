‘The Voice’ Contestant Andrew Igbokidi Earns Four-Chair Turn With Gorgeous Billie Eilish Cover

A contestant on the new season of The Voice stunned the judges in a clip posted Friday (Sept. 23) with his soulful cover of Billie Eilish‘s “When the Party’s Over.”

Twenty-two-year-old Andrew Igbokidi’s voice got an immediate reaction from both returning coach Gwen Stefani and newbie Camila Cabello as he sang, “Don’t you know I’m no good for you/ I’ve learned to lose you, can’t afford to/ Tore my shirt to stop you bleeding/ But nothing ever stops you leaving,” with Blake Shelton seconds behind the two women in pushing his button.

Ever the pragmatist, John Legend took his time in deciding whether he wanted the young Nigerian hopeful on his team but eventually pressed his button after hearing the singer effortlessly soar through his first vocal run.

Speaking to the coaches after the song, Igbokidi said he drew inspiration for his style by listening to the likes of Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley and Celine Dion while growing up. Oh, and Stefani and Legend too, of course!

“You know, there’s so many people that are so talented with vocal acrobatics and runs,” said the “Hollaback Girl” singer, “but the way that you made them very emotional? I saw all that, and now you finally have this big old stage to show all of America!”

Igbokidi also revealed during the chat that he spent the last year applying to medical school, and now that he was accepted into four different programs but realized he wanted to give his musical dreams a shot first.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. Watch Igbokidi’s impressive audition below.