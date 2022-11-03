The Veronicas Ready to Make a Big Noise With New Label Deal

With a new recording deal, and a months-long move from their homeland, Australia, the Veronicas are primed for another U.S. adventure.

The Brisbane pop duo, identical twin sisters Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, is the latest signing to Big Noise, a specialist in alt-pop and rock, with a roster including the Used, the Wrecks, Escape the Fate, and Goldfinger, whose singer and guitarist John Feldmann is the label’s co-founder and A&R.

Speaking with Billboard following a special rooftop concert in Melbourne, part of the Always Live program, Jess says they’re “excited to be the first female fronted signing to the label,” adding, “we felt they’re an amazing find for the Veronicas.”

Feldmann is the facilitator in the new arrangement, which should tentatively see new Veronicas music drop in March of 2023, followed by a full collection of fresh recordings.

The multiple ARIA Award-winning pair has previously worked with Feldmann, and recently teased studio time with the U.S. music man and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“We’ve been creating music with John this year, and he was telling us he’d love to release this music through his label,” explains Lisa. “It felt like the perfect thing for what we wanted to be in the States.”

Next up, a relocation to the U.S., where the sisters feel very much at home. They’re partnered-up with Americans, and they’ve already enjoyed breakthroughs Stateside, none punchier than “Untouched” (via EngineRoom/Sire), which cruised into the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in 2007.

“We started off career in the U.S.” recounts Jess. “We really love being over there, love creating, love the music scene, we’re just so excited to go back.”

All five Veronicas studio albums have impacted the ARIA top 10, and a string of singles have led the Australian chart, including 2007’s “Hook Me Up,” 2014’s “You Ruin Me,” and 2016’s “In My Blood.” Combined streams from across their 17-year career are north of 900 million, say reps.

“The Veronicas have been at the forefront of unapologetic female pop punk their entire career, and we’re excited to represent their music and vision into 2023,” comments Jon Cohen, president of Big Noise Music Group.

For the months ahead, the pair intend to split time between Los Angeles and Nashville, and continue work on those new recordings. Live dates will follow in support, including their first shows on U.S. soil in seven years. They’ll make their way to the Hollywood Bowl Nov. 19 for a date headlined by Smashing Pumpkins, they’re booked for the When We Were Young festival next October, and a full-scale U.S. tour is in the planning stages. The singers will also return home, at some point, for another national trek.

Being the “first female fronted signing for the label is exciting,” Lisa tells Billboard. “With emo, pop and rock making a massive resurgence worldwide, we can’t wait to be a part of it and show the world what Australian women are made of.”