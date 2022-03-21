Here’s Every Musical Guest on ‘The Simpsons,’ in Chronological Order

Aside from delivering some of the funniest, smartest TV the world has ever seen, The Simpsons also boasts 33 years of cromulent guest stars who truly embiggened the show.

We’re taking a look back on the eclectic musical guests who have rubbed elbows with the Simpson family, from singer-actor Ron Taylor voicing “Bleeding Gums” Murphy in season 1 to The Weeknd portraying Orion Hughes, the owner of the fictional skate brand Slipreme.

Below, we’ve rounded up every musical guest to ever hit The Simpsons in chronological order. From legends (Johnny Cash, Paul McCartney, James Brown) to pop divas (Britney Spears, Justin Bieber) to artists you kinda-sorta can’t believe actually nabbed a slot on The Simpsons (the Baha Men guested TWICE?), the series’ guest roster is a mix of the timeless and the zeitgeist-y — much like the show itself.

Speaking of the show’s cultural impact, one of the bands to guest on The Simpsons — Fall Out Boy — actually took their name from an episode that aired 14 years before they appeared on the show.

Note: We didn’t include guests who occasionally sing but are primarily known as actors (Mickey Rooney, Neil Patrick Harris) unless they sang on The Simpsons (Beverly D’Angelo, Anne Hathaway).

Season 1

Ron Taylor: “Moaning Lisa”

Season 2

Tony Bennett: “Dancin’ Homer”

Daryl Coley: “Dancin’ Homer”

Ringo Starr: “Brush With Greatness”

Season 3

Michael Jackson: “Stark Raving Dad”

Kipp Lennon: “Stark Raving Dad”

Aerosmith: “Flaming Moe’s”

Sting: “Radio Bart”

Terry Cashman: “Homer at the Bat”

Beverly D’Angelo: “Colonel Homer”

Spinal Tap: “The Otto Show”

Season 4

Tom Jones: “Marge Gets a Job”

Linda Ronstadt: “Mr. Plow”

Barry White: “Whacking Day”

David Crosby: “Marge In Chains”

Barry White: “Krusty Gets Kancelled”

Bette Midler: “Krusty Gets Kancelled”

Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Krusty Gets Cancelled”

Season 5

James Taylor: “Deep Space Homer”

David Crosby: “Homer’s Barbershop Quartet”

The Dapper Dans: “Homer’s Barbershop Quartet”

George Harrison: “Homer’s Barbershop Quartet”

The Ramones: “Rosebud”

James Brown: “Bart’s Inner Child”

Robert Goulet: “$pringfield”

Season 6

The Tiger Lillies: “”Round Springfield”

Ron Taylor: “”Round Springfield”

Tito Puente: “Who Shot Mr. Burns? (Part One)”

Season 7

Tito Puente: “Who Shot Mr. Burns? (Part Two)”

Paul & Linda McCartney: “Lisa the Vegetarian”

Paul Anka: “Treehouse of Horror VI”

Cypress Hill: “Homerpalooza”

Peter Frampton: “Homerpalooza”

Smashing Pumpkins: “Homerpalooza”

Sonic Youth: “Homerpalooza”

Season 8

Sally Stevens: “You Only Move Twice”

Sally Stevens: “The Homer They Fall”

Johnny Cash: “El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer (The Mysterious Voyage of Homer)”

Season 9

Hank Williams, Jr.: “The Last Temptation of Krust”

U2: “Trash of the Titans”

Season 10

Yo La Tengo: “D’oh-in In The Wind”

The Moody Blues: “Viva Ned Flanders”

Cyndi Lauper: “Wild Barts Can’t Be Broken”

Dolly Parton: “Sunday, Cruddy Sunday”

Elton John: “I’m With Cupid”

Hank Williams, Jr.: “Marge Simpson in: Screaming Yellow Honkers”

NRBQ: “The Old Man and the ‘C’ Student”

Season 11

The B-52’s: “E-I-E-I-(Annoyed Grunt)”

NRBQ: “Take My Wife, Sleaze”

Clarence Clemons: “Grift of the Magi”

Britney Spears: “The Mansion Family”

Bachman Turner Overdrive: “Saddlesore Galactica”

Shawn Colvin: “Alone Again, Natura-Diddly”

Joe. C: “Kill The Alligator and Run”

Kid Rock: “Kill The Alligator and Run”

Willie Nelson: “Behind the Laughter”

Season 12

The Who: “A Tale of Two Springfields”

‘N Sync: “New Kids on the Bleech”

Shawn Colvin: “I’m Goin’ To Praiseland”

Season 13

R.E.M.: “Homer the Moe”

Judith Owen: “The Blunder Years

Phish: “Weekend at Burnsie’s”

Season 14

Elvis Costello: “How I Spent My Strummer Vacation”

Lenny Kravitz: “How I Spent My Strummer Vacation”

Mick Jagger: “How I Spent My Strummer Vacation”

Tom Petty: “How I Spent My Strummer Vacation”

Keith Richards: “How I Spent My Strummer Vacation”

Brian Setzer: “How I Spent My Strummer Vacation”

Tony Bennett: “Bart vs. Lisa vs. 3rd Grade”

Baha Men: “Large Marge”

Sally Stevens: “The Great Louse Detective”

Little Richard: “Special Edna”

Blink-182: “Barting Over”

“Weird Al” Yankovic: “Three Gays of the Condo”

David Byrne: “Dude, Where’s My Ranch?”

Jackson Browne: “Brake My Wife, Please”

Season 15

Jim Gilstrap: “Tis the Fifteenth Season”

Brave Combo: “Co-Dependent’s Day”

Season 16

50 Cent: “Pranksta Rap”

Fantasia Barrino: “A Star Is Torn”

Baha Men: “Thank God It’s Doomsday”

Los Lobos: “Thank God It’s Doomsday”

Season 17

Jim Gilstrap: “Girls Just Want to Have Sums”

Mandy Moore: “Marge and Homer Turn a Couple Play”

Season 18

Metallica: “The Mook, The Chef, The Wife and Her Homer”

The White Stripes: “Jazzy & the Pussycats”

Sir Mix-a-Lot: “Treehouse of Horror XVII”

Stephen Sondheim: “Yokel Chords”

Ludacris: “You Kent Always Say What You Want”

The Simpsons Movie (2007)

Green Day

Season 19

Lionel Richie: “He Loves to Fly and He D’ohs”

Placido Domingo: “The Homer of Seville”

Ted Nugent: “I Don’t Wanna Know Why the Caged Bird Sings”

Jack Black: “Husbands and Knives”

“Weird Al” Yankovic: “That’s ’90s Show”

Beverly D’Angelo: “Papa Don’t Leech”

Dixie Chicks: “Papa Don’t Leech”

Zooey Deschanel: “Apocalypse Cow”

Season 20

Fall Out Boy: “Lisa the Drama Queen”

Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova: “In the Name of the Grandfather”

Season 21

Smothers Brothers: “Oh Brother, Where Bart Thou?

Anne Hathaway: “Once Upon a Time in Springfield”

Eartha Kitt: “Once Upon a Time in Springfield”

Chris Martin: “Million-Dollar Maybe”

Yael Naim: “The Greatest Story Ever D’ohed”

Season 22

Joey Kramer: “The Ned-Liest Catch”

Flight of the Conchords: “Elementary School Musical”

Glee Cast: “Elementary School Musical”

Katy Perry: “Elementary School Musical”

Season 23

Ted Nugent: “Politically Inept, With Homer Simpson”

The Tiger Lillies: “The D’oh-cial Network”

Alison Krauss: “At Long Last Leave”

Nick McKaig: “Exit Through the Kwik-E-Mart”

Lady Gaga: “Lisa Goes Gaga”

Season 24

Zooey Deschanel: “Moonshine River”

Marvin Hamlisch: “Gone Abie Gone”

Anika Noni Rose: “Gone Abie Gone”

The Decemberists: “The Day the Earth Stood Cool”

Fred Armisen: “The Day the Earth Stood Cool”

Carrie Brownstein: “The Day the Earth Stood Cool”

Tom Waits: “Homer Goes to Prep School”

Zooey Deschanel: “Love is a Many-Splintered Thing”

Max Weinberg: “Love is a Many-Splintered Thing”

Sonny Rollins: “Whiskey Business”

Justin Bieber: “The Fabulous Faker Boy”

Sigur Ros: “The Saga of Carl”

Season 25

Rob Halford: “Steal This Episode”

Season 26

Sammy Hagar: “Covercraft”

Pharrell Williams: “Walking Big & Tall”

Johnny Mathis: “Bull-E”

Season 27

Yo-Yo Man: “Puffless”

Natalie Maines: “Gal of Constant Sorrow”

Season 28

Donald Fagen: “Treehouse of Horror XXVII”

Judith Owen: “Treehouse of Horror XXVII”

Common: “The Great Phatsby”

RZA: “The Great Phatsby”

Snoop Dogg: “The Great Phatsby”

Season 29

Kipp Lennon: “Mr. Lisa’s Opus”

Ed Sheeran: “Haw-Haw Land”

Damian Kulash: “Fears of a Clown”

Trombone Shorty: “Lisa Gets the Blues”

Season 30

Patti LuPone: “The Girl on the Bus”

Dave Matthews: “Girls in the Band”

Josh Groban: “I’m Just a Girl Who Can’t Say D’oh”

Season 31

Jill Sobule: “Marge the Lumberjill”

John Legend: “The Miseducation of Lisa Simpson”

Weezer: “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds”

Season 32

Bob Seger: “Uncut Femmes”

Season 33

Trey Anastasio: “The Wayz We Were”

The Weeknd: “Bart the Cool Kid”

Why not watch The Simpsons using FREE CABLE?