The Revels Group Plots Inaugural ‘BLACK: Future. Now.’ Brunch

The Revels Group, together with Amazon Music, Patrón and the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), will host an inaugural BLACK: Future. Now. Brunch, Billboard can exclusively announce Wednesday (Sept. 14).

BLACK: Future. Now. was founded by The Revels Group and its co-CEO/co-founder Jamil Davis during Black History Month this year to “highlight Black pillars alongside rising stars in the entertainment industry, who are paving the way for generations to come,” according to a press release. Black executives, creatives, artists and visionaries are expected to attend the celebratory brunch in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 18, that will kick off the week leading up to the BMAC Action in Music Gala, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

Courtesy of BFN

“BLACK: Future. Now. is a program we started to highlight an eclectic mix of the best and brightest young black executives in their respective fields,” says Davis in a statement. “Some you all know, while some are killing it in the background. We’re thrilled to be kicking off BMAC week with a chance to celebrate our BFN honorees and fulfill our Revels Group mission of empowering creatives and inspiring feel. I can’t wait to enjoy an afternoon of great food and music with our BLACK: Future. Now. family.”

Past BLACK: Future. Now. honorees include Lil Bibby, Grade A Productions label founder who signed and developed Juice WRLD and The Kid LAROI; Tunde Balogun, Love Renaissance label co-founder who has Summer Walker and 6LACK on the roster; Brandra Rigo, evp of A&R at Quality Control label, which is home to Lil Baby and City Girls; Gordon Dillard, manager of Doja Cat and Audrey Nuna; Ebonie Ward, manager of Gunna and Future; Sydney Lopes; head of hip-hop and R&B, artist marketing at Spotify; and Jada Pollock, manager of Wizkid.

Davis will present the inaugural BLACK: Future. Now. Award at the BMAC Action in Music Gala next Thursday to David Ali, CEO/founder of Above Ground Entertainment where he manages Kehlani, Rico Nasty, Larry June and more.