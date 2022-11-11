×
The Offspring Get Festive With ‘Bells Will Be Ringing’ Christmas Cover: Listen

"We've always loved the classic Charles Brown version of this song," the band shared on Instagram.

The Offspring
The Offspring Daveed Benito

The Offspring is exchanging their brand of rock for something a little more festive for the holidays. On Friday (Nov. 11), the group — which currently consists of vocalist Dexter Holland, guitarist Noodles and bassist Todd Morse — shared a cover of Charles Brown‘s version of “Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home for Christmas).”

Speaking of their decision to cover the classic Christmas track, the band wrote on Instagram, “We’ve always loved the classic Charles Brown version of this song and think it’s really underappreciated. We thought it would be the perfect follow up to ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ which we recorded last year, and continuing on the coming home for Christmas theme.”

The post contained a snippet of the track and animated bells wrapped in a red bow, and, of course, adorned with the band’s fiery skull logo.

Brown’s version of the track — which is actually titled “Please Come Home For Christmas” but largely goes by its incipit — debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 1961, and peaked at No. 76 in January the following year. The song was covered in 1978 by the Eagles, whose version of the tune would peak at No. 18 on the Hot 100. The track also received a cover by Bon Jovi in 1992.

Currently, The Offspring is on its Let the Bad Times Roll tour in Canada with support from Simple Plan. Stops earlier in the month included Montreal, Québec City and Toronto; the band has stops left in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and more before concluding the trek on Nov. 27.

Listen to The Offspring’s cover of “Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)” below.

