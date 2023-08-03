‘The Notebook’ Is Heading to Broadway With Lyrics & Music by Ingrid Michaelson

After a successful 2022 run in Chicago, The Notebook’s next chapter will be on Broadway.

The musical, based on Nicholas Sparks’ wildly successful 1996 novel, features music and lyrics from Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter. Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Grey Gardens) and Schele Williams (Aida) will direct, with choreography by Katie Spelman (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The musical tells the story of Allie and Noah, and the trials and tribulations of their decades of love as captured in a notebook and revisited as they age. For the musical, the couple’s relationship begins in the turbulent 1960s (as opposed to the 1940s in the book) and spans five decades.

Previews will begin Feb. 6 at the Gerald Schoenfield Theater, with opening night slated for March 4. American Express card members have access to tickets starting Sept. 12. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Sept. 26.

The Notebook Courtesy Photo

Pop artist Michaelson has released nine studio albums and landed such platinum-certified hits as “The Way I Am” and “Girls Chase Boys,” and has progressively moved into the film/tv/musical space. She received an Emmy nomination for best original song for penning “Build It Up” from Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, scored Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things series, created original songs for Apple TV+’s Slumberkins and serves as the series’ executive music producer. Michaelson made her onstage Broadway debut as Sonya in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 in 2017.

Brunstetter was a supervising producer-writer on NBC’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning series This Is Us, and has had her plays produced at a number of major regional theaters, including Manhattan Theater Club, South Coast Repertory and the Old Globe.

The Chicago run earned strong reviews, with Theatermania praising “Michaelson’s ever-lilting score of 18 thoroughly pleasant non-rock melodies, which subtly evoke folk and country, blended with close harmony ensemble work.”