The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce Split

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones revealed that after more than 30 years, 11 albums and 10 EPs, the group is breaking up.

The ska band took to their website on Thursday (Jan. 27) to announce the news in a statement. “After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together we have decided not to continue on as a band,” the statement read. “Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you.”

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones also added some humor to the situation, sharing a caption-less video on Instagram of the Earth split in two to the sound of their When God Was Great hit, “Bruised.”

Explore Explore The Mighty Mighty Bosstones See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the 1980s, the band’s lead singer Dicky Barrett founded the Mighty Mighty Bosstones with saxophonist Tim “Johnny Vegas” Burton, guitarist Nate Albert, drummer Josh Dalsimer, trumpeter Tim Bridwell and Ben Carr. The group went on to release their debut album, Devil’s Night Out, in 1989 via Taang! Records.

Albert left the Mighty Mighty Bosstones in 2000, and the group had a brief hiatus from 2004 to 2007. They returned with Pin Points and Gin Joints in 2009. Their last album, When God Was Great, was released in May 2021 via Hellcat Records.

Six of the band’s albums hit the Billboard 200 albums chart, with 1997’s Let’s Face It peaking at No. 27 on the chart dated July 12, 1997. The album spent 50 weeks total on the chart.