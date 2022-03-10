‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals McTerrier After On-Stage Howler

‘The Masked Singer got its seventh season underway with an episode that’ll be remembered for its comedy of errors, and for the fact its most controversial contestant remains in the game.

On Wednesday night, the hit Fox series sent home its first participant, the celebrity working the McTerrier costume.

Wearing a kilt and sporran, the upright hound rocked out from behind the drum kit before making his way to the mic for a performance of Loverboy’s “Working for the Weekend”. McTerrier’s effort was dogged with problems. In one awkward moment, the man-sized terrier managed to knock the mask right off his costume.

Behind it was Duff Goldman, The Food Network star and renowned baker.

The on-stage blunders weren’t missed by viewers back home. “Masked Singer is a mess one mask fell off the other one choking. What is happening,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Masked Singer is a mess one mask fell off the other one choking. What is happening #MaskedSinger — Abolish Blue Contacts (@Desirayraven_) March 10, 2022

With Goldman down and out, attention now turns to disgraced former Donald Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani; even the most casual of Masked Singer fans is aware that he’s lurking under one of those colorful outfits.

During a taping of the series, two Masked Singer judges reportedly exited the stage when Guiliani was unmasked. According to Deadline, panelists Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke “quickly left the stage in protest,” though its unclear which costume he wore.

Watch the McTerrier performance and unmasking below.