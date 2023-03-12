×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

New ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Debuts at 2023 Oscars: Watch

The preview of the live-action rendition of 'The Little Mermaid' premiered Sunday night.

The Little Mermaid | Official Trailer
The Little Mermaid | Official Trailer Courtesy Photo

The official trailer for Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, has arrived. It was introduced by Bailey and co-star Melissa McCarthy during the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night (March 12).

Explore

Explore

Halle Bailey

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Bailey stars as Ariel in the reimagining of the Disney animated classic, with an ensemble including McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton and Jonah Hauer-King as Eric.

Related

Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber Shares New Snapshots With Hailey Bieber: 'Luv U Baby'

Following a recent 30-second teaser and a clip focused on Bailey’s beautiful rendition of “Part of Your World” from D23, this extended preview — with a runtime of two minutes and twenty seconds — gives viewers a cinematic look at Ariel’s world and the characters that surround her, from life under the sea to life newly on land.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.

Watch the trailer for the The Little Mermaid below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad