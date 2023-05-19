‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action Soundtrack Has Arrived: Stream It Now

With just one week to go until the theatrical release of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the soundtrack for the live action movie arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (May 19).

Fans looking forward to the soundtrack can expect the music and lyrics from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman that was originally featured in the 1989 version of The Little Mermaid as well as new delights that come courtesy of new lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Leading up to the release of the movie, fans have already had the chance to hear Halle Bailey’s stunning rendition of “Part of Your World” — as well as its Korean version, as sung by Danielle of K-Pop group NewJeans — “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl” performed by Daveed Diggs. The soundtrack arrives less than two weeks after the movie’s official premiere in Hollywood.

Leading up to the release, the Chloe x Halle star has remarked on numerous occasions that she’s proud to bring a new form of representation to the big screen. In November, she shared the most “touching” part of playing the iconic Ariel was seeing how little girls reacted to hearing her sing “Part of Your World” when the movie’s trailer was released back in September.

“It just makes me cry,” she said. “The fact that all these little Black and Brown babies are going to be able to feel like they’re being represented is really special to me. I know that if I had that when I was younger, it would have changed a whole lot for me and my perspective on who I am as an individual.”

Listen to The Little Mermaid soundtrack below.