The Linda Lindas Perform at Scripp’s National Spelling Bee

The Linda Lindas performed at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee this week, marking the competition’s first-ever musical performance.

“Playing the @scrippsnationalspellingbee was an honor and a B-L-A-S-T,” the band wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 30), before wishing luck to “all the spellers.” The National Spelling Bee’s Bee Week takes place this week at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, with the finals airing on Thursday (May 31) on ION network at 8 p.m. ET

The Linda Lindas went viral in 2021 for their powerful performance of their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library, and the all-girl group featuring members Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, and sisters Lucia and Mila de la Garza released their debut album Growing Up in 2022.

Explore Explore The Linda Lindas See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The group is set to head out on tour as the opening act for select shows on Paramore’s tour this summer. The tour follows the Feb. 10 release of Paramore’s sixth studio album This Is Why, the band’s first LP in almost six years. The record’s lead single — which doubles as the title track — dropped in September.