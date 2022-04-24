Fans Choose The Kid LAROI’s ‘Thousand Miles’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The Kid LAROI‘s latest song “Thousand Miles” has topped this week’s new music poll.
Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (April 22) on Billboard, choosing the 18-year-old singer’s radio-ready single as their favorite new music release of the past week.
The brooding and self-loathing anthem brought in 38% of the vote, beating out new music by Ed Sheeran featuring Lil Baby (“2Step”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Plan B”), Pusha T (It’s Almost Dry), PinkPantheress featuring Willow (“Where You Are”), and others.
“Thousand Miles” finds LAROI lamenting on his inability to do things right in a relationship and tells the listeners that he’s “about to f— it up with you.” With his unique vocals that showcase his pop sensibilities, the Australian artist aims for another chart-topper with the track.
LAROI teased the song over several months, perhaps most notably with a viral TikTok taking aim at former manager Scooter Braun, which featured photos of the SB Projects exec accompanied with the comments, “last mistake.” Braun’s response: “Don’t believe everything you see.”
Placing second on the past week’s tally with nearly 22% of the vote was a new version of Sheeran’s “2Step,” which originally appeared on the British singer-songwriter’s 2021 album, =. For the updated version, Sheeran calls on fellow superstar in Lil Baby, who glides over the pop-rock track with surprising vulnerability and absorbing detail.
See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.