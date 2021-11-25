The Kid LAROI Rocks Out for ‘Stay’ Performance at 2021 ARIA Awards: Watch

The Kid LAROI is still a kid, but he’s had the kind of year most grown-ups can only dream of.

Since the turn of 2021, the teenage singer rapper has bagged his first leader on the Billboard 200, and the Billboard Hot 100 with “Stay,” his global hit with Justin Bieber.

The Australian artist (real name Charlton Howard) also hit No. 1 on the singles and albums charts in his homeland, busting records in the process.

Along with the success, full-blown recognition from the music industry. He snagged his first APRA Music Award (for best newcomer), the National Indigenous Music Award for best artist, and he’s shortlisted for best newcomer at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

On Wednesday (Nov. 24), the Billboard cover star collected two pointed trophies at the 2021 ARIA Awards in his hometown, including one of the night’s top prizes – best artist.

LAROI closed the show with a rocking performance of “Stay,” shot live with a bouncing crowd and full band.

According to organizers, it’s LAROI’s “final recorded performance before his hiatus.”

Watch below.