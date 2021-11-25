×
Skip to main content
Account

The Kid LAROI Rocks Out for ‘Stay’ Performance at 2021 ARIA Awards: Watch

LAROI closed the ARIAs with a rocking performance of "Stay," shot live with a bouncing crowd and full band.

The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI photographed on September 8, 2021 in Brooklyn. Alexandra Gavillet

The Kid LAROI is still a kid, but he’s had the kind of year most grown-ups can only dream of.

Since the turn of 2021, the teenage singer rapper has bagged his first leader on the Billboard 200, and the Billboard Hot 100 with “Stay,” his global hit with Justin Bieber.

The Australian artist (real name Charlton Howard) also hit No. 1 on the singles and albums charts in his homeland, busting records in the process.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Justin Bieber

The Kid Laroi

See latest videos, charts and news

Along with the success, full-blown recognition from the music industry. He snagged his first APRA Music Award (for best newcomer), the National Indigenous Music Award for best artist, and he’s shortlisted for best newcomer at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

On Wednesday (Nov. 24), the Billboard cover star collected two pointed trophies at the 2021 ARIA Awards in his hometown, including one of the night’s top prizes – best artist.

Related

Genesis Owusu

Genesis Owusu, The Kid LAROI Win Big at 2021 ARIA Awards

LAROI closed the show with a rocking performance of “Stay,” shot live with a bouncing crowd and full band.

According to organizers, it’s LAROI’s “final recorded performance before his hiatus.”

Watch below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Copyright © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad