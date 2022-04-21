×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

The Kid LAROI Stars in a Rom-Com Gone Wrong to Tease New Single ‘A Thousand Miles’: Watch

"Which LAROI will win at love? The answer may shock you," a cheesy voice-over says in the trailer.

The Kid Laroi
The Kid Laroi, "Thousand Miles" Courtesy Photo

The Kid LAROI is looking for love in all the wrong places. Ahead of the release of his new single “A Thousand Miles,” the 18-year-old dropped a teaser trailer for the song’s music video featuring him starring — alongside himself — in a rom-com gone wrong.

Explore

Explore

The Kid Laroi

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Posted to his social media accounts Wednesday (April 20), LAROI’s trailer opens with a classic coffee shop meet-cute — kind of. Someone who looks to be his real-life girlfriend Katarina Deme plays the part of the pretty barista calling out a double espresso for … Larry. “Um, I think you meant LAROI?” he awkwardly replies.

Related

The Kid LAROI

The Kid LAROI Announces Release Date for Upcoming 'Thousand Miles' Single

“The Kid LAROI is looking for love,” a cheesy voice-over says as a second LAROI suddenly appears in a red car, lassoing the first LAROI with a rope attached to the bumper and dragging his clone out of the coffee shop. “The only thing standing in his way is himself. Join us on this epic adventure of self-destruction.”

“Which LAROI will win at love? The answer may shock you,” the voice-over continues as the video cuts to the “STAY” singer being electrocuted. “The Kid LAROI is his own worst enemy in ‘A Thousand Miles.'”

More examples of the second LAROI, dressed in red, antagonizing the first are included in the video, including shots of him dropping a piano on himself and giving himself an unauthorized surgery with an evil grin on his face. “ARE YOU READY?” he captioned the video on Twitter. “TELL YOUR FRIENDS! THIS FRIDAY.”

The Australian rapper-singer has had people talking about “A Thousand Miles” ever since he posted a viral, drama-inducing TikTok April 13 playing a clip of the song and visually describing what he said was his “last mistake” with photos of former manager Scooter Braun. Many suspected the video was LAROI’s way of bashing Braun — until the music mogul revealed on Instagram that the whole thing had been a promo stunt.

Watch The Kid LAROI’s take on romantic comedies with his “A Thousand Miles” trailer below:

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad