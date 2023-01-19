The Kid Laroi Reflects on Past Wrongs in Introspective New Song ‘I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was’: Listen

The Kid Laroi is gearing up to release his debut studio album, The First Time, and to drum up anticipation, the “Stay” singer gave fans a taste of the LP with new single “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro)” on Thursday (Jan. 19).

The track sees Laroi sharing intimate details about his life, such as his relationship with his mother and father, and the difficulties that life often holds. The 19-year-old also struggles to keep up with the fast pace of his existence, and feels bad for the bridges he’s burned in the process.

“I did things I that knew were wrong/ But time just keeps movin’ on/ And no matter which way I run/ I can’t go back to the way it was/ I broke bones and I shed some blood/ I talked to a few friеnds I love/ No matter which way I run/ I can’t go back to the way it was, no,” the Australian rapper spits over atmospheric instrumentals.

At the end of the song’s accompanying video, The Kid Laroi reveals that the next track will be “Love Again,” which arrives Friday, Jan. 27.

“I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro)” arrives after the artist shared a teaser trailer for the album on Jan. 12. In the 30-second visual, Laroi’s voice is heard over a series of vintage-looking clips of everyday life, saying, “You never forget the first time: the first time you fall in love, the first time you get caught, the first time you feel shame, the first real kiss.”

The new single marks the first track that Laroi has released since April’s “Thousand Miles,” which charted at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Prior to “Thousand Miles,” Laroi’s Justin Bieber collaboration “Stay” was a massive hit, and crowned the Hot 100 in August 2021.

Listen to “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro)” in the video above.