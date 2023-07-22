The Kid LAROI Performs Surprise Set at Hotel Bar After Malaysia Music Festival Is Canceled

The Kid LAROI didn’t let fans down when Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival — which he was scheduled to headline Saturday (July 22) — was unexpectedly called off.

The fest’s sudden cancelation came after The 1975’s set on Friday, when frontman Matty Healy slammed the country’s restrictive LGBTQ laws as “f—ing ridiculous” and shared a long kiss with bandmate Ross MacDonald on stage. In an official statement, Good Vibes noted the decision adhered to a directive from the Ministry of Communications and Digital, which has an “unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws.”

So on Saturday night, with no concert to headline in Kuala Lumpur, LAROI brought an abbreviated version of his show to a local hotel bar.

“Two things, before I start. I’m very drunk, number one. Ever since they canceled the show, I had no other option but to go right to the bar. So here I am,” he told a modest, but enthusiastic, crowd that began gathering.

“I’m with my friends today, and I just figured since everything got canceled and I’m here anyway, I may as well come and do a couple songs,” LAROI said to cheers. “Thanks to the hotel for letting me do this.”

LAROI kicked off his short performance with “Thousand Miles.” Although the hotel bar set list order is unclear, based off of various fan-captured video clips, he also sang “Stay,” “Without You” and “Diva.”

At the end of his impromptu mini set, he joked that had he been able to perform for them on the festival stage that night, “I’d be way better, I wouldn’t be drunk and I’d actually know how to talk to you guys.”

Earlier on his Instagram Stories, LAROI had posted, “touched down & found out the festival is canceled… I love you Malaysia, I’m sorry,” and then shared a selfie with fans at the hotel. He wrote, “Met some new friends what’s uuuupppp.”

“Might sing some songs in the hotel bar fk it,” he announced over Stories.

See several clips from his surprise hotel bar performance below.

#KidLaroi speaks about the canceled event #goodvibesfestival and decided to play a few songs for fans pic.twitter.com/62Yke7gj76 — misaki loves DPR 🌙💜 (@DPRBABY_) July 22, 2023

Imagine just chilling in your hotel & @thekidlaroi pulls up for a mini show because some tool got the whole good vibes festival cancelled🔥thanks man you a legend for this👌🏻 #GoodVibesFestival2023 #GoodVibesfestival #GVF2023 #TheKidLAROI pic.twitter.com/tzJd2HZR1x — Andrew Ong (@itsAndyOng) July 22, 2023

“DIVA” in a Hotel bar 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/bJnFIVWSDe — The Kid LAROI Updates (@thekidlaroii) July 22, 2023