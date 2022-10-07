The Kid LAROI & Doechii to Perform at ‘NBA on TNT American Express Road Show’

Warner Bros. Discover Sports revealed on Friday (Oct. 7) that the fan first NBA on TNT American Express Road Show is returning on Oct. 18, tipping off the 2022-23 NBA season with a star-studded lineup of performers.

The Kid LAROI and Doechii will take the stage at the day-long fan experience at the University of California, San Francisco, which will also include live studio telecasts, a variety of NBA on TNT attractions and more. In addition, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will be providing live pre-game and halftime coverage from the venue.

In addition to NBA on TNT American Express Road Show’s live show, fans in attendance can enjoy a custom mural with decals celebrating the Bay Area, NBA on TNT and the Golden State Warriors created by the local artist collective The Illuminaries. As an extension of the mural, fans will be able to design their own NBA Opening Night t-shirt with mural elements. Other attractions include fan competitions at the on-campus arcade, custom live printing stations for limited edition NBA Opening Night t-shirts, food, drinks, premium giveaways and more. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. local time, and fans interested in attending can register for free tickets here.

If you can’t attend the event in person, worry not. A live stream of The Kid LAROI and Doechii’s performances will be available to watch online via NBA on TNT’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

The event will tip off the 2022-23 NBA season that evening with a doubleheader headlined by the NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m.