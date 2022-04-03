The Kid LAROI Talks Album, Working With Justin Bieber Again & More at 2022 Grammys

The Kid LAROI has something new coming “really soon.”

Speaking with Billboard’s Carl Lamarre on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys Sunday night (April 3) in Las Vegas, the Australian star revealed that he recently filmed not just one, but two, new music videos — all while working on a long-awaited album.

“I just shot two music videos, so they’re about to come out really soon. I just gotta figure out which one I’m gonna put out first,” LAROI teased.

“And the album is almost finished,” he added. The full interview can be seen in the video clip above.

The artist also spoke about the success of “Stay,” his huge hit with Justin Bieber, noting that he would “love to do a part two” and that he “definitely didn’t expect it to be this big. It’s really cool, and everything’s kinda moving fast now. I’m just trying to figure out what the f— I do now.”

On a personal note, he spoke about conversations with the late Juice WRLD, when asked about what advice his friend had given him in the past.

“We talked a lot about, you know, anxiety and de-personalization and stuff like that,” LAROI said. “He definitely gave me lots of advice in terms of that. Moreso personal stuff.”