×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

The Jonas Brothers Finally Reveal the Really Weird Way They Met

The sibling trio were the latest guests on Amelia Dimoldenberg's popular Chicken Shop Date segment.

Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Wesley Hitt/GI

Jonas Brothers were Amelia Dimoldenberg’s latest lunch guests on her popular Chicken Shop Date segment, and she didn’t hold back on asking the hard-hitting questions.

Explore

Explore

Jonas Brothers

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“How did you guys all meet?” she hilariously asks the siblings at one point in the video. “It happened in stages, and these other two people introduced us,” Kevin Jonas jokingly replied, before Joe Jonas added, “We met through our parents.”

Related

Roger Waters

Roger Waters Being Investigated for Wearing Nazi-Like Uniform at Berlin Concert

And yes, Nick Jonas still loves a “red dress,” which Dimoldenberg made sure to wear to their date in reference to the 30-year-old singer’s famous ad-lib in the group’s 2008 hit, “Burnin’ Up.”

“It was just a pure coincidence,” the journalist jokes of her outfit choice. “Looking through my wardrobe, I thought, ‘Oh, look at that –“

“Red dress!” Nick interjects in the tone from “Burnin’ Up,” before teaching Dimoldenberg how to sing it properly.

Joe’s wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, also makes an appearance at the end of the episode, when the host cuts her date with Joe short to hang out with his wife instead. “I’m bored. Can we go?” Turner asks Dimoldenberg from a table nearby, before the two happily leave the restaurant together.

The Jonas Brothers are fresh off the release of their sixth studio album, The Album, which gave the band their  fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated May 27). The trio previously led the list with Happiness Begins (2019), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009) and A Little Bit Longer (2008).

Watch the Jonas Brothers’ Chicken Shop Date in full below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad