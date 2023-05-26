The Jonas Brothers Finally Reveal the Really Weird Way They Met

Jonas Brothers were Amelia Dimoldenberg’s latest lunch guests on her popular segment, and she didn’t hold back on asking the hard-hitting questions.

“How did you guys all meet?” she hilariously asks the siblings at one point in the video. “It happened in stages, and these other two people introduced us,” Kevin Jonas jokingly replied, before Joe Jonas added, “We met through our parents.”

And yes, Nick Jonas still loves a “red dress,” which Dimoldenberg made sure to wear to their date in reference to the 30-year-old singer’s famous ad-lib in the group’s 2008 hit, “Burnin’ Up.”

“It was just a pure coincidence,” the journalist jokes of her outfit choice. “Looking through my wardrobe, I thought, ‘Oh, look at that –“

“Red dress!” Nick interjects in the tone from “Burnin’ Up,” before teaching Dimoldenberg how to sing it properly.

Joe’s wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, also makes an appearance at the end of the episode, when the host cuts her date with Joe short to hang out with his wife instead. “I’m bored. Can we go?” Turner asks Dimoldenberg from a table nearby, before the two happily leave the restaurant together.

The Jonas Brothers are fresh off the release of their sixth studio album, The Album, which gave the band their fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated May 27). The trio previously led the list with Happiness Begins (2019), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009) and A Little Bit Longer (2008).

Watch the Jonas Brothers’ Chicken Shop Date in full below.