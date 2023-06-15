HBO Clarifies Rumors About ‘The Idol’ Not Returning for Second Season

Despite reports that The Weeknd‘s new HBO show The Idol wouldn’t be returning for a second season, HBO’s communications team took to Twitter on Thursday (June 15) to set the record straight.

“It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” the @HBOPR account tweeted. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Reports of The Idol‘s lack of renewal started swirling earlier Thursday after Page Six published a story stating that the fate of the program was unclear, with a source telling the outlet that the program “was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series.”

At a May 23 press conference at Cannes, The Weeknd — who co-created the series and stars as Tedros — said that he and co-creator Sam Levinson had a goal of stirring the pot and creating “something special, something fun, to make people laugh, piss some people off.”

Lily-Rose Depp, who stars as the show’s protagonist Jocelyn, added that working on the show — despite its backlash and rumors of tense set conditions — has largely been a positive experience. “It’s always a little sad and disheartening to see mean, false things said about someone you care about. It wasn’t reflective of my experience,” she said at Cannes.

See HBO’s tweet about The Idol‘s future below.