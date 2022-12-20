×
The Game Defends Preteen Daughter’s Outfit: ‘Before the Internet Gets to INTERNET’n…’

The rapper didn't mince words with his choice of hashtag, either.

The Game
The Game poses backstage at "The Documentary" 10th anniversary party and concert on Jan. 18, 2015 in Los Angeles. Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

The Game used social media to preemptively shut down critics of his 12-year-old daughter’s choice of outfit on Monday (Dec. 19).

Sharing a current snap of Calilynn Dream next to one of her as a toddler, the rapper wrote, “Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop.”

In the first photo, the preteen crouches on the ground, staring down the camera in a strappy silver dress and furry white coat, and The Game made sure to put any trolls in their place before they even started. “[DISCLAIMER: before the internet get to INTERNET’n, me & her mother both agreed to let her do her make up for the young & beautiful @the_combs_twins sweet 16 birthday party],” he wrote, explaining that the grown-up party dress was for a special occasion celebrating Diddy’s daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs. (He also added the hilariously protective hashtag “#YesIWillDieOrDoLifeInPrisonOverHerWithoutThinkinOrBlinkin” just to really drive his point home.)

While his daughter keeps getting older, The Game also continues advancing his storied career. In August, he released Drillmatic — Heart vs. Mind, which included the 10-minute Eminem diss track “The Black Slim Shady” as well as collabs with Kanye West (controversial single “Eazy”), Fivio Foreign (“Burnin’ Checks”), Chlöe Bailey, Chris Brown and Cassie (“Universal Love”) and more.

At the time, he and executive producer Hit-Boy sat down with Billboard for an exclusive interview, discussing how Nas’ classic Illmatic inspired the album title and revealing Amy Winehouse as his dream collaborator.

Read The Game’s parental word of warning below.

