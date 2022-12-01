​Faithless Remix of Theme Song From The Crown Marks Season 5’s Iconic 90s Era

Over the years, we’ve seen music play an integral role in the world-building aspect of developing a TV show. The score of a TV show or movie can leave a lasting impression on viewers and shape the audience’s perspective on the production.

Season 5 of The Crown returned to Netflix earlier this month with an incredible new cast including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

This season signals a new era for the Royal Family, as they enter the 90s and follow the events that unfolded between 1991 – 1997. To mark the relevance of this culturally defining era, The Crown has partnered with 90’s powerhouse Faithless to remix Hans Zimmer’s iconic theme song. To accompany the track, video producer Alice Isaac creates an accompanying music video featuring iconic 90s imagery in her signature style of collage and animation.

The 90s signified a huge turning point for sentiments surrounding the Royal Family. From scandal to defiance, the 90s were iconic, carrying a rebel spirit with Princess Diana as its leading lady.

It’s impossible to ignore some of the similarities we’re going through in the country right now, particularly in regard to the questioning of long-established leadership and power, the integral role the media has come to play in this, and the influence this has on the perceived counterculture. When authority is weakened, we see a rise in anti-establishment views that are expressed through new voices, movements, and art forms that have previously been held down.

The 90s were revolutionary across the board – whether royal or rebel. So who better to enlist to soundtrack “The Nasty 90s” than the pioneers that were often central to the sound of this revolutionary time. Enter Faithless. Pioneers of the scene.

Be sure to check out the soundtrack for The Crown and watch Season 5 out now only on Netflix.