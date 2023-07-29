The Chicks Postpone This Weekend’s Tour Dates Due to Illness

The Chicks have postponed more tour dates due to illness, the band announced.

Concerts that were originally set for Nashville, Tenn., on July 27, Knoxville, Tenn., on July 29, and Greensboro, N.C., on July 30 were called off this week.

After announcing that they had to cancel the Nashville show just hours before showtime on Thursday, on Friday afternoon the country group informed fans that this weekend’s concerts in Knoxville and Greensboro were also not happening.

“We have made the difficult decision to also reschedule our shows in Knoxville and Greensboro due to illness. We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve,” The Chicks wrote in an update on their official social media accounts.

The Chicks have already announced makeup dates for the postponed concerts: Greensboro, N.C., has been rescheduled for Aug. 8 at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Knoxville, Tenn., has been rescheduled for Sept. 21 at Thompson-Boling Arena, and Nashville, Tenn., has been rescheduled for Sept. 23 at Bridgestone Arena.

“All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances,” they posted on Friday. “Wild Rivers will still support the newly rescheduled dates. There are no changes to additional dates at this time.”

The Chicks — Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer — are currently touring across North America on The Chicks World Tour 2023. The world tour launched in June in Oslo, Norway.

