The Chicks Remember Olivia Newton-John With Cover of ‘Grease’ Classic ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’

Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 02, 2022 in Wantagh, New York.

The Chicks paid tribute to late singer/actress Olivia Newton-John during their concert at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington on Saturday (Aug. 13).

Prior to performing a heartfelt rendition of Newton-John’s Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines shared a few words with the audience about the impact the late singer/actress had on her childhood.

“We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John,” Maines said. “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from, like, 4 to 12 (years old), and then I only wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Olivia Newton-John The Chicks See latest videos, charts and news

Newton-John, best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in 1978’s Grease and for a long string of hits topped by “Physical” in 1981, died on Aug. 8. She was 73.

“Hopelessly Devoted to You” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the song received an Oscar nomination for best original song. The Grease film soundtrack spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard 200 and wound up with a Grammy nomination for album of the year.

Fellow country music star Kelsea Ballerini also recently honored Newton-John with a beautiful a cappella cover of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” on Instagram. “Olivia Newton-John forever,” the singer captioned the video.

Watch the Chicks’ cover of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” here.