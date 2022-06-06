The Chicks Share How They Became ‘Divorce Buddies’ on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’: Watch

The Chicks stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (June 6) to dish about their upcoming tour and bonding over divorce.

The conversation started when Kelly Clarkson asked the trio for advice about turning their personal lives into music while navigating kids, fame and more, considering the host recently finalized her own divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“I definitely wanted to be very blatant and, like, literal with this one,” frontwoman Natalie Maines said of writing 2020’s Gaslighter. “But yeah, I was still … I wasn’t, like, beyond all the emotion like I am now. And then there’s the stress of, ‘Oh my gosh, now my kids are gonna hear this.’ And then, now my son is on tour with us, he’s in the band and I’m like, ‘This is kinda weird.'”

Later, Emily Strayer jumped in to add, “There’s no way around it, when you write falsely, it doesn’t work. You have to be real … It’s weird, the more specific you are, the more it’s universal to other people.”

Clarkson then turned the subject to finding support in female friendships, which she stated has “really helped [her]” amid her divorce. Martie Maguire admitted she had been keeping her own divorce a secret until Maines shared that she was splitting from ex-husband Adrian Pasdar after 19 years together.

“I was feeling like everybody was gonna judge me, ’cause I thought I was first, getting the divorce,” she said. Maines added, “So I was like, ‘Guys, I’m gettin’ a divorce,’ and Martie’s like, ‘I’m having a horrible marriage!'” before the two fell apart laughing.

“And then I was great because I felt … ’cause I didn’t know anybody close to me that was getting a divorce. So I was so happy for you,” Maguire continued with a chuckle. Maguire then quipped, “We were divorce buddies.”

Originally released in July 2020, Gaslighter served as The Chicks’ first full-length album in 14 years, and bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart with 84,000 album-equivalent units moved in its debut week. Meanwhile, their long-awaited tour in support of the LP begins June 14 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Watch The Chicks’ divorce-centric chat with Clarkson below.