The Chicks Urge Austin City Limits Crowd to Vote for Beto O’Rourke

The Chicks took the stage to headline Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday night (Oct. 7), and the group took a moment to show their support for Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke.

The group took to Twitter to share a clip from their performance, in which Natalie Maines is seen wearing a t-shirt with Ruth Bader Ginsburg on it, passionately telling the crowd, “Do you have a mother? Do you have a daughter? Do you have a sister? Do you have a girlfriend? Vote Beto! If there is a female in your life that you care about, vote for Beto.”

“#Texas! The registration deadline for the Nov. 8th election is TOMORROW, Oct. 11th. Make sure you are registered!” the caption reads, along with the link to register to vote in Texas.

O’Rourke, who is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the Nov. 8 general election, was a Democratic candidate for president of the United States in 2020. In 2018, O’Rourke was a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas. Incumbent Senator Ted Cruz defeated O’Rourke in the general election by a margin of just three percentage points.

Last week, Harry Styles also voiced his support for O’Rourke during his Love on Tour Austin concert, rocking a black-and-white sticker on his guitar’s bottom right corner that read “Beto for Texas.”