The Chemical Brothers’ 10th Studio Album Is Coming This Fall

The Chemical Brothers will release their 10th studio album, For That Beautiful Feeling, on Sept. 8.

The LP is the Brothers’ first since 2019’s No Geography, which won the 2020 Grammy for best dance/electronic album, with its lead single “Eve Of Destruction” winning for best dance/electronic recording.

The forthcoming 11-track collection includes the already released single “No Reason,” “The Darkness That You Fear” and “Live Again.” A video for this latter single was released on Wednesday (July 19). Dom & Nic directed the video, who with it deliver their tenth collaboration with the Brothers.

For That Beautiful Feeling was recorded at the Chemical Brothers’ studio on the south coast of England. In a press release, the album is described as “a record that hunts for and captures that wild moment when sound overwhelms you and almost pulls you under yet ultimately lets you ride its wave, to destinations unknown. It’s a record that pinpoints the exact moment you lose all control, where you surrender and let the music move you as if pulled by an invisible thread.”

The album’s release will be followed by Paused in Cosmic Reflection, a book coming October 26 that will span the Chemical Brothers’ nearly 30 year career. The book will feature new interviews with the band along with friends and collaborators including Noel Gallagher, Aurora, Wayne Coyne, Beth Orton, Beck, Michel Gondry and more.

The Chemical Brothers are touring the European festival circuit this summer, with upcoming sets at Electric Castle, Wilderness Festival, Fest Festival and more. The pair — Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons — will play a handful of standalone arena shows in the U.K. this fall.

The music video for “Live Again” above.