The Chemical Brothers, Flume, M.I.A. & Kaytranada Lead Lineup for San Francisco’s New Portola Festival

A new festival in San Francisco is coming out of the gates hot with one of the strongest dance/electronic lineups of this year — or any year.

Happening in San Francisco on Sept. 24-25, 2022, Portola will feature headliners Flume and The Chemical Brothers, the UK legends whose only announced North American date for the rest of 2022 is at the festival.

The lineup goes on to feature a stunning array of talent including Kaytranada, Jamie xx, Jungle, Charli XCX, Bicep, Fred Again…, Caribou, James Blake, M.I.A., Lane 8, Peggy Gou, Toro Y Moi, DJ Shadow, Channel Tres, Pinkpantheress, Fatboy Slim, Four Tet, Floating Points, The Blessed Madonna and other who’s who of the scene.

Portola features an equally strong undercard of rising acts including Ela Minus, DJ_DAVE, Prospa, DJ Holographic, JamesJamesJames and many more. See the complete lineup below.

While San Francisco and the Bay Area have long been a hotbed of electronic music culture, the city has few large-scale festivals dedicated entirely to the genre, with Insomniac occasionally producing festivals in nearby Mountain View, Calif. and Porter Robinson’s Second Sky festival happening in the Bay Area in 2019 and 2021. Portola will happen the month before Outside Lands, San Francisco’s flagship music festivals which includes electronic artists but focuses on acts from across genres.

The debut of Portola is being produced by San Francisco venue operator and event producer Non Plus Ultra and Goldenvoice. The 21+ festival will happen at San Francisco’s Pier 80. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 and both single and two-day passes will be available.