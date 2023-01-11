The Chainsmokers Just Shared Some Wild Breakup & Threesome Stories: ‘We Were Like, What the F— Just Happened?’

The Chainsmokers may be rich and famous, but they have relationship issues just like the rest of us. Or sort of like the rest of us. Like, kind of.

On the latest episode the Call Her Daddy podcast, the duo — Drew Taggart and Alex Pall — along with host Alex Cooper got to talking about sex and relationships, and bad relationships in particular, leading Pall to share a particularly intense saga about a former ex.

“So I was seeing somebody, and over the course of the relationship … all of these fights kept happening and I didn’t understand why?” Pall recounted. “I would get these texts while we were on tour, like, ‘You’re a f–king a–hole,’ and I’d be, like, ‘I don’t know what I could have possibly have just done.’ And it’d be like, ‘You know what you did.’ And I’d be, like, ‘No, that’s why I’m asking you — what did I do?’ And then she would, like, disappear for two days … It was just the most unhealthy … I [felt like I was] losing my mind.”

“My mom hated her, my sister hated her, everyone didn’t like her at this point,” he said. “At this point, I was, like, ‘I think I should probably call this soon’ … but I’m such an optimist, it’s hard for me to pull this rug out.”

Then one day, Pall was sitting at at kitchen table and saw “this thing out of the corner of my eye that wasn’t there a day ago.” The object a was a motion-sensor camera intended to dispense dog treats when the dog passed by and alerted the camera, a livestream of which would then be sent to the owner’s phone. While Pall had never hooked up the camera, he figured his housekeeper had installed it, and found himself regularly unplugging it and plugging it back in as he was also using the charger for his Juul.

“This went on for months,” Pall continued, “and then one day I was sick of unplugging it and plugging it back in — this is when she left for Cannes — it was like The Matrix. It was, like, ‘Oh my god, I’ve been getting spied on for seven months by this f–king pet camera. I got up close to it and she had blacked out the recording light with a marker and the covered it with an additional piece of electric tape perfectly cut out.”

Having caught his girlfriend allegedly using pet-food technology to spy on him while either was out of town, Pall briefly considered ways to get her to confess, but then decided “f–k it, I just want to be single and have fun,” calling out his now ex for spying on his private conversations. (Pall adds that he was faithful in this relationship.)

Later in the episode, the pair shared some tidbits about their sex lives, noting that in the past, they were both equally likely to hook up with fans. (“I don’t think we’ve ever hooked up with a diehard fan,” Taggart clarifies, “no one wearing merch or anything.”)

On the subject of threesomes, the pair got a bit cagey, but then admitted that they together hooked up with a few ladies in the early days of their career. “I think we were like, ‘What the f–k just happened?'” says Pall, “because they were never planned.”

“It’s been a long time,” he adds with a laugh, “and it was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”

Listen to The Chainsmokers on the Call Her Daddy podcast below: