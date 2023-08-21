The Chainsmokers Break L.A. Historic Park Attendance Record at First ‘Party Never Ends’ Show

Hurricane who? L.A. may have been bracing for Hurricane Hilary, but it was The Chainsmokers who brought the action Saturday, as the DJ duo kicked off the inaugural edition of their “The Party Never Ends” show.

Billed as a “day-long celebration of inclusivity, collaboration and just plain f–ing fun,” Saturday’s show brought out 18,798 people to Los Angeles State Historic Park, breaking the venue’s all-time attendance record. The incoming storm held off for the night, as the crowd partied to The Chainsmokers’ biggest hits under open skies and fireworks.

Michael Kirschbaum/eightelevenmedia.com

The Chainsmokers were joined by Two Friends — who brought out Bebe Rexha for their Loud Luxury collab “If Only” — along with opening acts ARMNHMR, NOTD and DJ Press Play.

The Chainsmokers took to the stage as the sun went down, joined by surprise guests Maluma, Shenseea, 347Aidan and Carlie Hanson, who all performed their recent collaborations with the dance music duo. As their two-hour set came to an end, the guys debuted their new track “Summertime Friends” for the first time live. The song is expected to be featured on The Chainsmokers’ upcoming fifth studio album, the follow-up to last year’s So Far So Good.

For The Chainsmokers — Alex Pall and Drew Taggart — Saturday’s show was a chance to finally curate their own festival-style experience for their fans. While the guys will play upward of 200 shows around the world this year, Pall and Taggart say “The Party Never Ends” allows them to bring their music — and their friends — all in one place.

In an Instagram post, the duo called Saturday’s show, “Our most special show we’ve ever done,” adding, “We hope to do this every year with you all.”

Pall and Taggart head to Colorado next, bringing “The Party Never Ends” to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sept. 2 (find tickets here).

It’s a busy fall for the group, who also just launched an “artist in residence” program to help cover a year of rent and studio time for an emerging musician in New York City.