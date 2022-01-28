The Chainsmokers Release Their First New Music In Two Years: Listen

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers the grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada

After teasing new music for the past few weeks, The Chainsmokers have returned on Friday (Jan. 28) with their first single in two years, “High.” The song is a hooky, upbeat jam with a pop-punk edge and lyrics about the trials and tribulations of love, with vocals from the duo’s Drew Taggart and a shimmery synth finish.

The song’s video, released the same day, features Taggart free falling through the sky before landing on a commercial flight (where the group’s Alex Pall makes a cameo as a passenger), and then crashing back to earth.

“The song perfectly captures the spirit of today’s relationships, the lengths we will go for someone we love, and the lies we tell ourselves to continue on unhappily,” the duo say in a joint statement. “However, underlying these dark and often contentious lyrics is a production that feels celebratory because we all know at the end of the day, we never listen to advice, we do what feels best for ourselves and keep telling ourselves it will be different this time.”

The song comes after a few weeks of hype for both “High” and the return of The Chainsmokers, who’ve been on hiatus since wrapping up their World War Joy tour in late 2019. This buzz-building campaign included a recent satirical video clip that featured the duo nearly being replaced by actors, along with a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s classic “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

“High” is the lead single from the duo’s forthcoming album. The release date for this LP, The Chainsmokers’ fourth, has not yet been announced.

Watch The Chainsmokers’ new video below: