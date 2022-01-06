The Chainsmokers Tease First New Music Since 2019: Listen

The Chainsmokers are back. Or at least, they’re en route.

On Thursday (Jan. 6), the duo teased the arrival of a new single called “High.” The nine-second video clip posted to social media features moody, chopped vocals — a more IDM-oriented sound than much of The Chainsmokers’ previous output.

The music is accompanied by imagery of choppy, purple ocean waves. Consequently, the duo’s marquee image on Twitter is now a purple banner, and their avatar on YouTube and Soundcloud is just a purple circle, suggesting the color motif for their new project. Their Instagram has also been wiped clean, with just the single teaser on their page. “Who’s ready? #TCS4” the group wrote with a devil horn emoji.

While there is no official release date for “High,” the track serves as the first new music from the duo in more than three years and seems to be the first single from the duo’s upcoming fourth studio album. The track is now available for fans to pre-save. The clip of “High” follows The Chainsmokers’ unlikely lo-fi cover of Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 heartbreak classic “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” which the duo dropped on Jan. 3.

The single teaser arrives after a period of silence from the electronic music duo. In February of 2020, the group — Alex Pall and Drew Taggart — announced a hiatus from social media, writing, “We are going to be taking some time to create our next chapter in music. We have never been more inspired and are already hard at work on TCS4 but we are going to be taking a break from social media (minus a few obligations) to give it the attention it needs.”

The Chainsmokers didn’t stay entirely out of the public eye during their hiatus. In July 2020, they performed a charity show in The Hamptons, which created headlines for not following social-distancing protocols. The incident resulted in a $20,000 fine for the event’s organizers, In The Know Experiences and Safe In Sound.

The Chainsmokers’ last LP, World War Joy, dropped via Disruptor/Columbia Records in December of 2019. To support the album, the group embarked on an extensive tour in the fall and winter of that same year. (The duo’s 2017 LP, Memories…Do Not Open, is currently in its 247th week on Top Dance/Electronic Albums.)

Listen to the official teaser for “High” below.