The Chainsmokers’ New Studio Album ‘So Far So Good’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Alex Pall (left) and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers photographed on May 4, 2022 at Tranquility Canyon Ranch in Santa Clarita, Calif.

The Chainsmokers are back with their first new album in three years, So Far So Good.

Out today (May 13) via Disruptor Records/Columbia Records, the 13-track album — the duo’s fourth studio LP — follows its already out singles “High,” “iPad” and “Riptide.” It also follows the duo’s 2019 LP, World War Joy.

But as The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Alex Pall recently told Billboard, this new project was made under vastly different circumstances than much of their past work. Whereas the duo often built albums while on the road, releasing one track at a time between tour stops, at the end of 2019 they announced they were going on an extended hiatus to give themselves real time to focus on music.

This creative incubator began with a two-week trip to Hawaii in January of 2020. Here, the guys brought a crew of songwriting friends to a rented house and got to work on some of the ideas that would become So Far So Good. Work on the album continued during writing retreats in Joshua Tree, Calif., New York and London, with the guys assembling, then tearing apart, lyrics and production elements upwards of a hundred times, ultimately taking two years to construct the LP.

“To me, these songs sound like they took two years to make,” The Chainsmokers’ longtime manager Adam Alpert told Billboard.

The songs on So Far So Good shift from the radio-friendly, indie-leaning dance to sounds of previous hits like “Closer” “Roses” and “Don’t Let Me Down” towards music that balances sing-along indie-pop and nuanced, often deeply textured electronic productions.

Stream So Far So Good below: