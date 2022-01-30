Fans Choose The Chainsmokers’ ‘High’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers the grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Chainsmokers‘ latest song “High” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 28) on Billboard, choosing the duo’s pop-punk and synth-driven track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“High,” the Chainsmokers’ first single in two years, brought in 39% of the vote, beat out new music by Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama (“Beg for You”), Anitta (“Boys Don’t Cry”), Ella Mai (“DFMU”), Sebastián Yatra (Dharma), and others.

“High” is a hooky, upbeat jam with a pop-punk edge and lyrics about the trials and tribulations of love, with vocals from the duo’s Drew Taggart and a shimmery synth finish. The song arrived on Friday after a few weeks of hype for the return of the Chainsmokers, who’ve been on hiatus since wrapping up their World War Joy tour in late 2019.

Explore Explore The Chainsmokers See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“High” is the lead single from the group’s fourth album. A release date for the upcoming set has not yet been announced.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with 26% of the vote was Charli XCX and Sawayama’s new collaboration “Beg for You.” The dance-pop track recalls 2000s house music and sees the stars pleading for a distant lover’s attention. It provides another look at what fans can expect from Charli’s forthcoming album, Crash, in addition to previous singles “Good Ones” and “New Shapes.”

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.