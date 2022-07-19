×
The Chainsmokers Ready For a Performance That’s Out of This World

One of The Chainsmokers' latest hits is "High" and they're hoping to live up to their lyrics.The hit-making duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have signed up to get into a pressurized capsule…

One of The Chainsmokers’ latest hits is “High” and they’re hoping to live up to their lyrics.

The hit-making duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have signed up to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon in a few years and perform some 20 miles above the Earth.

The feat would make Taggart and Pall the first musical artists to perform at the edge of space, said Ryan Hartman, chief executive officer at fledgling space tourism company World View, to The Associated Press.

World View says The Chainsmokers will be on one of the company’s inaugural flights slated for 2024 and will record a performance from inside the capsule, giving viewers the ability to experience the music and the trip firsthand.

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” said The Chainsmokers in a statement. “We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

The Chainsmokers have had five Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “Closer” “Paris,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Something Just Like This” with Coldplay in 2017.

